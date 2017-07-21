Dolphins Fan Marco Rubio Jokes Tom Brady Should Be Ambassador To Brazil

BOSTON (CBS) – Opposing fans would do just about anything to get Tom Brady out of the NFL.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a Miami Dolphins fan, joked on Thursday at the confirmation for New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to the United Kingdom that a position in politics would be a great fit for Brady.

“Because of my lifelong being a fan of the Miami Dolphins, support for your nomination due to your relationship with the New York Jets is painfully difficult. But I’m willing to do it for the good of the country,” Rubio said lightheartedly.

“I will, however, say that I think you and I agree that the country would be well served if a certain Thomas Brady of Massachusetts were nominated ambassador of Brazil. Perhaps that could be arranged before September of this year.”

In his career, Brady has a 20-9 record against Rubio’s Dolphins.

Since Brady took over as the Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, the Patriots have won 14 of 16 AFC East titles. The Dolphins won the title in 2008, the year Brady was injured in New England’s season-opener.

Rubio’s remarks to Johnson during Thursday’s hearing drew laughs from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I don’t know why people are laughing,” Rubio concluded. “I’m very serious about this.”