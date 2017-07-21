BREAKING NEWS: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns | Read More

Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

July 21, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON (CBS) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, CBS News has confirmed.

seanspicer Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The resignation comes soon after news reports that President Donald Trump selected New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to be communications director.

The New York Times is reporting that Spicer told the president he “vehemently disagreed” with that hiring.

Spicer had taken a back seat at White House press briefings to Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in recent weeks.

 

 

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Success Inspirers' World says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    An opportunity for Spicer to rest.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch