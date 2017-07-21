Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (CBS) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, CBS News has confirmed.
The resignation comes soon after news reports that President Donald Trump selected New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to be communications director.
The New York Times is reporting that Spicer told the president he “vehemently disagreed” with that hiring.
Spicer had taken a back seat at White House press briefings to Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in recent weeks.
