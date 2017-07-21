NightSide – Should Sessions Resign?

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump gave The New York Times an exclusive interview yesterday that lasted nearly an hour and covered a wide range of topics. During the interview, the President levied some strong criticism against his Attorney General Jeff Sessions. President Trump said he was caught off guard when Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation immediately upon taking the job, and stated that he would have given the job to someone else if he had known that was Sessions’ plan. Does the President have a point? Should Sessions have given him a heads up that he was planning on recusing himself from the Russia investigation?

Originally broadcast July 20th, 2017.