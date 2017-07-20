Phantom Gourmet: Verts Mediterranean Grill In Boston

BOSTON – Just because your food is served fast, does not mean it can’t be fresh. At Verts Mediterranean Grill, they are doing just that. This national chain, with roots in Austin, Texas, is bringing healthy choices to Boston, with an ever-expanding lineup of locations, including one on Boylston Street, and another on Summer Street.

“Mediterranean food is known to be healthy, and I think our food is a direct testament to that,” said Verts Marketing Specialist Gabriella Contillo. “It’s all healthy, fresh ingredients that are gonna make you feel great and keep you going throughout your day.”

When you first enter the simple but stylish eatery, you will notice a line, but don’t worry, because the team at Verts has it all worked out to get you in and out quickly. It’s all because of their very organized ordering system.

“You can choose between a rice bowl, salad or pita, and everything is customized to order,” Explained Kevin Thaleneny. “We make our ingredients fresh every day. You can either choose from one of our chef created, seasonally-inspired options, or you can come down and choose your own toppings.”

To start, there are bowls available with either lemony rice or quinoa; a salad with your choice of romaine or spring mix; or a pita. That’s the real must-try, because it’s served fresh from the hearth throughout the day.

From there, it’s all about the protein, slow cooked and shaved from a vertical spit right before your eyes.

“Verts is short for the vertical grills that we get our wonderful beef, lamb, and our chicken from,” Kevin explained. “We braise our pork in house. It’s a process that takes about six hours.”

Once you choose your protein, it’s all about the toppings. With over 18 to choose from, the options are endless. There are flavorful sumac onions, cucumber and tomato salad, and carrot slaw for some added crunch. Sauces range from creamy Tzatziki, to an eggplant spread, to hot harissa.

If you’re not feeling creative, you can always order one of the Chef’s Creations.

“For people trying Verts for the first time, and they don’t really know exactly what they want, we definitely point them towards our Chef Creations,” Gabriella said.

There is the sweet and spicy Butternut Squash and Chickpea salad, topped with feta, tomatoes and crispy pita chips for added crunch; or if you want your meal in a pita, you can opt for falafel served with a spring mix and a hot harrissa sauce; or the house favorite, the beef and lamb pita.

“Our original beef and lamb pita is made with spring mixed greens, red cabbage slaw, cucumber and tomato mix, Sumac onions, Feta cheese, vinaigrette and Tzatziki,” Gabriella listed. “It’s a really great arrangement of flavors. The Sumac onions, gives it a very bold taste, but the Tzatziki smooths it out.”

Composed rice bowls include the Braised Pork loaded up with butternut squash, grilled fennel, pickled jalapenos, and hummus; or the Spicy Chicken bowl, a dish that will light your mouth on fire with flavor.

“Our Spicy Chicken rice bowl is equipped with Tzatziki, carrot slaw, pickled red onions, pickled Jalapenos, spicy Cilantro sauce and red pepper. So this is definitely a bowl for the people who really like that kick of flavor and spice,” Gabriella said.

Whether you pick one of the dishes the chefs come up with, or create your own culinary adventure, you can be sure at Verts, you’ll never be bored with your bowl.

“Essentially you can come here every single day and never have the same thing twice.”

You can find Verts at 95 Summer Street in Boston, 545 Boylston Street, and online at eatverts.com.

