NightSide – The Randomness of Crime

July 20, 2017 1:00 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – While we don’t celebrate when a drug dealer is shot and killed or a drunk driver dies in a crash, there is an element of understanding that certain choices were made by that individual that at least partly led to his or her death. But when a murder seems completely random, like the killing of Mission Hill hardware store owner Andres Cruz, it is even harder to wrap our minds around the sense of loss and tragedy. How do we make sense of a senseless act of violence?

Originally broadcast July 19th, 2017.

