NightSide – Nixon – The Early Years

July 20, 2017 1:01 AM By Dan Rea
Dan Rea, Nightside

BOSTON (CBS) – Many think of former President Richard Nixon as the man who resigned in the wake of the Watergate scandal. But has history truly given Nixon a fair shake, or has our memory of him become unfairly jaded? Irwin Gellman, author of the book, “The Contender”, joins Dan to talk about Richard Nixon’s time in Congress, serving in both the House and the Senate. Gellman believes that history has oversimplified Nixon’s political career, and he’s done the research to make his case. Do you agree that history is unfair to Richard Nixon? Or should Watergate rightfully overshadow Nixon’s legislative accomplishments?

Aired July 19th, 2017.

