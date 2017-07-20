Mother, Nephew Tied Up During Randolph Home Invasion

RANDOLPH (CBS) — Police in Randolph are searching for three men that tied up two people and stole a family’s valuable belongings during a home invasion.

“They just ring the bell,” said eight-year-old Nancy Tran, who was inside her Highland Avenue home when the men suddenly entered on Thursday.

Nancy, one of the only members of her family who could speak English, recalled the ordeal to WBZ-TV.

“They were trying to hold my mom,” she said.

According to officials, the men, armed with a knife tied down Nancy’s mother and her 17-year-old cousin.

“They also taped up their mouths and feet.”

Nancy’s mom, Anh Hong Tran is left with a scratch on her arm and a mark on her foot.

“They said it would be fine, everything’s alright, but they took my iPad, money, some jewelry,” said Nancy. “They messed up lots of stuff, they kicked a door.”

The family said they will now be locking an extra bolt on their door.

Police said that one of the suspects was described as a Vietnamese man in his early 20’s wearing gray sweatpants and a red and white striped shirt. The other two suspects are Hispanic men, also in their 20’s, with arm tattoos, plain white T-shirts and sweatpants.