Report: Red Sox Interested In Tigers Reliever Justin Wilson

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox continue to search for a reliever ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline. A new report suggests that they are looking into Tigers closer Justin Wilson.

According to a tweet by MLB.com’s Jon Morosi on Thursday, the Red Sox are among a handful of teams “showing continued interest” in Wilson. The Astros and Brewers are also reportedly showing interest. (UPDATE: Ken Rosenthal added that the Nationals and Dodgers are also interested.)

Wilson is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 2.75 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 36 innings. Since being named the Tigers closer in May, Wilson has saved nine games against two blown saves while hitters have posted a .685 OPS against him. The Tigers have gone 18-4 in games in which Wilson has appeared since being named the closer.

Boasting a mid-90s fastball and mixing in a cutter and slider, Wilson has always been an effective strikeout pitcher out of the bullpen. He has punched out 308 batters in 294.1 career innings.

Wilson also has AL East experience, playing for the Yankees in 2015. He went 5-0 and posted a 3.10 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 61 innings. He had a 0.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings against the Red Sox that season.

Also among possible bullpen targets for the Red Sox at the trade deadline are the Phillies’ Pat Neshek, the Mets’ Addison Reed, the Marlins’ David Phelps, and the Padres’ Brad Hand. But as a potential eighth-inning bridge to Craig Kimbrel, Wilson would represent one of the Red Sox’ best options.