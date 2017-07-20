Framingham PD, Mass State Police Respond To Barricaded Suspect

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police confirmed that they have responded to Whitting Road in Framingham for barricaded suspect with a gun.
A shelter in place advisory was been put out by Framingham Police just after 10 p.m.
Officers are investigating a scene in the area of Whiting ave, south of Nobscot Square, according to Framingham Police.
They say the suspect is armed.
A Mass State Police official they have patrols and tactical units assisting Framingham Police.
No further details are available at this time.