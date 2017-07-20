Framingham PD, Mass State Police Respond To Barricaded Suspect

July 20, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Barricaded Person, Framingham, Louisa Moller

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police confirmed that they have responded to Whitting Road in Framingham for barricaded suspect with a gun.

A shelter in place advisory was been put out by Framingham Police just after 10 p.m.

Officers are investigating a scene in the area of Whiting ave, south of Nobscot Square, according to Framingham Police.

They say the suspect is armed.

A Mass State Police official they have patrols and tactical units assisting Framingham Police.

No further details are available at this time.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch