Tropical Storms ‘Don’ And ‘Hillary’ Bring Out Political Jokes On Twitter

July 19, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Pamela Gardner, Tropical Storms

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no joke–forecasters are tracking two tropical systems named Don and Hillary.

Don is a remnant of a storm in the Caribbean.

hilary don storms vo2 Tropical Storms Don And Hillary Bring Out Political Jokes On Twitter

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Hillary is a tropical depression in the Pacific Ocean that could become a tropical storm.

hilary don storms vo Tropical Storms Don And Hillary Bring Out Political Jokes On Twitter

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The World Meteorological Organization comes up with the names of storms several years in advance, so the names had nothing to do with 2016 presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton–but the coincidence is creating quite a tweetstorm.

