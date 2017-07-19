Tropical Storms ‘Don’ And ‘Hillary’ Bring Out Political Jokes On Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no joke–forecasters are tracking two tropical systems named Don and Hillary.
Don is a remnant of a storm in the Caribbean.
Hillary is a tropical depression in the Pacific Ocean that could become a tropical storm.
The World Meteorological Organization comes up with the names of storms several years in advance, so the names had nothing to do with 2016 presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton–but the coincidence is creating quite a tweetstorm.
