Yankees, Not Red Sox, Acquire Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle From White Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — The Yankees are still just 3.5 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East, and they just traded for a package of players that both teams were targeting.

The Yankees acquired power-hitting infielder Todd Frazier, plus relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, from the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Tyler Clippard and prospects Blake Rutherford, Ian Clarkin, and Tito Polo. Frazier had been a reported trade target for the Red Sox in recent days to play third base, but will likely play first base in pinstripes as the Yanks already have Chase Headley at the hot corner.

Frazier was a healthy scratch on Tuesday night for the White Sox and was spotted hugging and shaking hands with teammates in the dugout, which spawned rumors that he was heading to the Red Sox. It turned out that the Yankees were the closest to a deal.

The White Sox are reportedly calling up former top Red Sox prospect Yoan Moncada, who was traded for Chris Sale in the offseason, after the Frazier trade cleared up the third base spot on the roster.

Frazier is batting .207 on the season with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. Robertson, meanwhile, has saved 13 games for the White Sox while posting a 2.70 ERA and striking out 44 batters in 33.1 innings. Kahnle has a 2.50 ERA with a whopping 60 strikeouts in 36 innings.

The Red Sox still have needs in the bullpen and at third base that they will likely address before the July 31 trade deadline.