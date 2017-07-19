Suspect Arrested After Manhunt In Newburyport

July 19, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested after police issued a shelter-in-place order in Newburyport Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old suspect fled police who were serving an arrest warrant in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families on Storey Avenue.

Police issued a shelter-in-place warning to residents, visitors and business owners in the area of Port Plaza. The suspect, who has not been identified, was believed to be armed and dangerous.

suspect Suspect Arrested After Manhunt In Newburyport

Suspect arrested after manhunt in Newburyport (WBZ-TV)

K-9 units from area communities assisted with the search and arrest.

The suspect was arrested near Zabriskie Drive.

No other information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch