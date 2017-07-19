Suspect Arrested After Manhunt In Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested after police issued a shelter-in-place order in Newburyport Wednesday evening.
The 19-year-old suspect fled police who were serving an arrest warrant in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families on Storey Avenue.
Police issued a shelter-in-place warning to residents, visitors and business owners in the area of Port Plaza. The suspect, who has not been identified, was believed to be armed and dangerous.
K-9 units from area communities assisted with the search and arrest.
The suspect was arrested near Zabriskie Drive.
No other information has been released.