Lobstermen Free Seal Trapped In Net Off Maine Coast

MATINICUS, Maine (CBS) — Compassionate and quick-thinking lobstermen saved a baby seal on Monday.

Jeremy Willey and Jeffrey Door were lobster fishing off the coast of Maine when they spotted the seal pup floating in the water, trapped in fishing gear.

“This little guy is like gasping for air. . . a long ways from home,” Willey recalled.

Willey put the possibility of the seal biting him out of his mind and focused more on not cutting the pup as he worked tirelessly to get it free.

“I think he knows you’re helping him,” Door can be heard saying in video of the incident.

After cutting the last rope, Willey picked the seal up to make sure it wasn’t hurt. They gave him some words of encouragement before putting him back in the water.

“We threw a couple fish in the water and said well it’s a snack for the swim back,” Willey said.

Willey’s girlfriend Krystal Gamage put video of the rescue on Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 2.5 million times so far.

The guys are in disbelief at how many people have seen their act of kindness but say anyone else would’ve done the same thing.

“It seems surreal, honestly,” Willey said.