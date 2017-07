BOSTON (CBS) – Captain Brad White helms New England Burials At Sea LLC, which conducts ash scatterings and burials at sea up and down the east coast from Maine to Miami. As we become more environmentally conscious as a nation, more and more people are choosing a sea burial rather than a traditional cemetery. Tune in to hear all about the greening of the death care industry and why so many have started to consider an alternative option.

Originally broadcast July 18th, 2017.