Hopkinton Man Drowns In North Carolina Lake

LEXINGTON, N.C. (CBS/AP) — A man from Massachusetts drowned in a lake in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Jerry Meldon, 69, of Hopkinton, died while swimming at the end of a pier on High Rock Lake in Davidson County.
The Sheriff’s Office said Meldon was with a friend in a kayak. The friend saw Meldon go under water and he never returned to the surface.
Rescue crews found him after a 45-minute search.
Sheriff David Grice said the water was around 8-to-10 feet deep where Meldon’s body was found. His death was ruled an accident.
A 19-year-old man drowned in the same lake on July 12.
