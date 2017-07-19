WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Hopkinton Man Drowns In North Carolina Lake

July 19, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Hopkinton, Jerry Meldon

LEXINGTON, N.C. (CBS/AP) — A man from Massachusetts drowned in a lake in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Jerry Meldon, 69, of Hopkinton, died while swimming at the end of a pier on High Rock Lake in Davidson County.

The Sheriff’s Office said Meldon was with a friend in a kayak. The friend saw Meldon go under water and he never returned to the surface.

Rescue crews found him after a 45-minute search.

Sheriff David Grice said the water was around 8-to-10 feet deep where Meldon’s body was found. His death was ruled an accident.

A 19-year-old man drowned in the same lake on July 12.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

