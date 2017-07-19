Fall River Teacher Arrested For Child Molestation, Sexual Assault

FALL RIVER (CBS) — A middle school teacher from Fall River has been arrested on several child molestation charges in Rhode Island, according to officials.
Initial police reports said Matthew Labriola, 35, of Plainville, was identified as a man who intentionally bumped into several 12 to 14-year-old girls and then touched their chest and shoulders at the Providence Place Mall.
Labriola, a special education teacher at Morton Middle School has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree sexual assault.
Police said victims were able to identify Labriola and he was taken into custody without incident.
According to the Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone, Labriola has been working at Morton since September of 2015.