Store Owner Shot, Killed During Attempted Robbery

BOSTON (CBS) – Three people have been arrested after the owner of a Mission Hill hardware store was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the owner of AC Hardware was fatally shot just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Evans says the three suspects involved in the shooting led police on a brief chase before they were taken into custody. He described the shooting as a “brutal, cowardly act.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the scene and says he met with the store owner just a few weeks ago.

“This is different than what we’re dealing with on a day to day basis,” Walsh said. “Allegedly we have three real punks here who came into this neighborhood and brought a lot of pain and suffering to this community.”

The identities of the suspects and victim have not been released.

The suspects will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Wednesday morning on first degree murder charges.