FBI Investigating Worcester Counseling Center

WORCESTER (CBS) — FBI agents spent hours conducting an investigation at a Worcester building Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the agency stated the agents were conducting a court-authorized activity in the Island Counseling Center on Grove Street.
She did not specify what they were searching for.
Bags, boxes, and test kits were brought back and forth from the building into cars out front.
Island Counseling advertises services for counseling, medication management, and Trans-Magnetic Stimulation treatment for depression.
The scene was cleared just before 2 p.m.
No further information is available at this time.