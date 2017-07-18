Car Shot On Route 93 In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) – State Police are looking for a driver who fired a gunshot at another car on Route 93 early Tuesday morning.
A man was driving a Toyota Prius on I-93 north in Quincy when he claims a man in a dark colored Dodge Charger shot at him around 5:20 a.m.
The Toyota driver was not hurt. He pulled off the highway and flagged down a state trooper on Furnace Brook Parkway.
“The trooper located a possible bullet hole in a rear door of the victim’s car, which also had a broken window,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
“We notified area departments to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car.”
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.