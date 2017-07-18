Car Shot On Route 93 In Quincy

July 18, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: Car Shot, Route 93

QUINCY (CBS) – State Police are looking for a driver who fired a gunshot at another car on Route 93 early Tuesday morning.

A man was driving a Toyota Prius on I-93 north in Quincy when he claims a man in a dark colored Dodge Charger shot at him around 5:20 a.m.

car1 Car Shot On Route 93 In Quincy

The Toyota Prius after the shooting. (WBZ-TV)

The Toyota driver was not hurt. He pulled off the highway and flagged down a state trooper on Furnace Brook Parkway.

“The trooper located a possible bullet hole in a rear door of the victim’s car, which also had a broken window,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

car3 Car Shot On Route 93 In Quincy

The bullet hole in the rear door where the window was also shattered. (WBZ-TV)

“We notified area departments to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch