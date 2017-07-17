Trump’s ‘Made In America’ Event To Highlight Horseshoes From Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump is celebrating goods manufactured in all 50 states on Monday, and the entry from Massachusetts may surprise you.

The White House is recognizing horseshoes made in the Bay State for its “Made In America Product Showcase,” specifically those from St. Pierre Manufacturing in Worcester.

These aren’t the kind of horseshoes worn by animals –they’re for games.

“For more than fifty years, St. Pierre Manufacturing Corporation has had a heritage of producing drop-forged, solid steel pitching horseshoes of the highest quality,” a description on the company’s website reads.

St. Pierre Manufacturing started out by making tire chains back in 1920, and says it is now the only remaining manufacturer of pitching horseshoes in America.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Peter St. Pierre said about the White House visit in a statement. “It could be the first and last time we’re invited to the White House, and to actually have us there as a representative of our state and to call us out and have our game played. We’re very lucky and honored.”

As far as the other New England states go, the White House is singling out model helicopters from Connecticut, yachts from Maine, Narraganset beer from Rhode Island, maple syrup from Vermont and cider donuts from New Hampshire.