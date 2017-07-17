Report: Red Sox ‘Moving Closer’ To Acquiring Third Baseman Todd Frazier

BOSTON (CBS) — Dave Dombrowski could be looking to add a third baseman to the Red Sox roster before the July 31 trade deadline. New reports suggest that his target may be the White Sox’ Todd Frazier.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the Red Sox are “moving closer” to acquiring Frazier’s services. FanRag Sports‘ Jon Heyman later reported that the Red Sox and Yankees both sent scouts to Chicago to take a look at both Frazier and reliever David Robertson.

Nightengale added that the Red Sox would only need to give up a “fringe prospect” in order to get Frazier from the White Sox, and that Chicago would also need to eat part of Frazier’s remaining salary for the season. Heyman told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Monday morning that the Red Sox would not need to give up any prospects in their top-10.

Although he’s batting only .207 on the season, Frazier has hit 16 home runs in 81 games this season. He smacked 35 homers for the Reds in 2015 and 40 for the White Sox in 2016.

The Red Sox could certainly use Frazier’s power in the middle of the lineup, as they still sit in last place in the American League (26th in the majors) with just 94 home runs on the season. They could also use some pop at third base, where they have just a .610 OPS at the position.