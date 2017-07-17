Jackie Bradley Jr. Robs Aaron Judge With Catch Of The Year Candidate

BOSTON (CBS) — Jackie Bradley Jr. added another spectacular catch to his resume on Sunday night at Fenway Park, and it may be his best yet.

With the Red Sox clinging to a 3-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning, Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge stepped to the plate against David Price with a runner on first and just one out. Judge launched Price’s first pitch to him out to the triangle area in center field, which measures 420 feet.

The ball was sure to land in the Red Sox bullpen for Judge’s 31st home run of the season, but Bradley was there to commit highway robbery.

Watch below as Bradley smoothly tracks the ball all the way to the bullpen, leaps and makes the catch to snatch the home run away from Judge:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Despite the near-clutch home run, Judge struggled overall in the four-game series, going just 1-for-18 (.056) and striking out six times. The rookie sensation still leads the major leagues with 30 home runs and is tied for second with 66 RBIs.

Bradley has yet to win a Gold Glove in his career, but if he can stay healthy and continue to deliver plays as sensational as the one he made against Judge on Sunday night then he will have a good chance of earning his first.