David Harris Says He Signed With Patriots ‘On The Spot’

BOSTON (CBS) — David Harris seemed like a natural fit for the Patriots due to his durability and football smarts, two qualities that Bill Belichick values above almost everything else. Belichick has long been a fan of Harris, in particular, for the same reasons.

Apparently, the feeling is mutual.

Harris recently hosted a football camp with 250 young athletes at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he set the school record for career tackles. Local station WoodTV attended the camp and asked Harris about his decision to join the Patriots.

The linebacker said his choice came without hesitation.

“[The Patriots] reached out to me and I pretty much accepted on the spot that I wanted to play there,” said Harris. “Great organization. They’re the gold standard of the NFL. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?”

Belichick has also spoken highly of Harris in the past when asked about the former Jets linebacker. He praised Harris’ football instincts and longevity, among other qualities, back in December 2014 before the Patriots played the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Harris signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Patriots in June. He joins a linebacking depth chart that already included Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin, and Elandon Roberts.