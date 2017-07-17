Blue Jays Beat Red Sox 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Steve Pearce hit a solo homer, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning in Toronto’s 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
The Blue Jays led 3-0 after two innings but Boston scored three in the seventh, tying it when Dustin Pedroia hit Dominic Leone’s only pitch off the Green Monster to tie it. One run scored, and Mookie Betts was thrown out at the plate.
Toronto went back in front in the eighth when Pearce singled to score pinch-runner Ezequiel Carrera from third.
Ryan Tepera (5-1), who started the eighth, was credited with the victory even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Baseball rule 9.17 (c) instructs the official scorer not to award a victory to a reliever who makes a short, ineffective appearance.
Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.
Heath Hembree (1-3) took the loss.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)