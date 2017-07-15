WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Roxbury Basketball Court Dedicated In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

July 15, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: billings field, Firefighter Michael Kennedy

BOSTON (CBS) — On Saturday afternoon Billings Field in West Roxbury was full of children and laughter. This is the kind of setting fallen firefighter Michael Kennedy, 33, gave his life  to preserve. He lived and served as a Boston firefighter so others can have fun and enjoy life.

people in the park Roxbury Basketball Court Dedicated In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

People hanging out at Billings Field. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

“It’s very moving to see his friends care so much to make sure the next generation of kids will remember Michael,” Michaels mother, Kathy Crosby-Bell said.

kennedys mom Roxbury Basketball Court Dedicated In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

Michael Kennedy’s mother, Kathy Crosby-Bell)

It’s been three years since Michael Kennedy and fire Lieutenant Ed Walsh were killed when they became trapped in a burning brownstone on Beacon Street.

On Saturday folks gathered at Billings Field in West Roxbury for the groundbreaking and dedication for the Michael Kennedy Court.

kennedy court Roxbury Basketball Court Dedicated In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

Michael Kennedy Court dedication sign. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Roxbury was Kennedy’s “old stomping grounds” when he was a kid.

“Billings was a special place to him because we grew up down here playing baseball and basketball,” his friend Kevin Crosby said.

The court Kennedy used to run around on now bears his name.

“He would love it. He loved adored kids. He was kid himself and he would love to share this moment with kids,” Michael’s father Paul Kennedy said.

paul kennedy Roxbury Basketball Court Dedicated In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

Michael Kennedy’s father Paul Kennedy. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

The Michael Kennedy court will be resurfaced this Fall and they plan to have an official ribbon cutting ceremony in October. Kennedy was a Marine Sergeant, and Iraq war veteran. He was also very involved in the fire department’s burn foundation, which helps raise money for burn victims.

Today he is greatly missed.  “It’s brutal  and very tough time and loss to us all,” Paul Kennedy said.

