NightSide – GOP Reveals New Healthcare Bill

July 14, 2017 1:05 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Republicans in the Senate have released the new healthcare bill, with a vote expected as soon as next week. The new bill includes an amendment similar to what Senator Cruz has proposed, which would allow insurance companies to sell plans that do not meet the minimum requirements established under the Affordable Care Act. The revised bill also keeps in place some of the taxes from the Affordable Care Act that the House version had removed. Do these changes to the bill tip your opinion of it one way or the other? Do you want the GOP healthcare bill to pass?

Originally broadcast July 13th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch