NightSide – GOP Reveals New Healthcare Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – Republicans in the Senate have released the new healthcare bill, with a vote expected as soon as next week. The new bill includes an amendment similar to what Senator Cruz has proposed, which would allow insurance companies to sell plans that do not meet the minimum requirements established under the Affordable Care Act. The revised bill also keeps in place some of the taxes from the Affordable Care Act that the House version had removed. Do these changes to the bill tip your opinion of it one way or the other? Do you want the GOP healthcare bill to pass?

Originally broadcast July 13th, 2017.