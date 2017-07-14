How You Can Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Around Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday, July 16 is National Ice Cream Day and you don’t want to miss out.

Here’s where you can find some extra special frozen treats and, in some cases, free ice cream.

McDonald’s: Download app to get a free vanilla cone. You have a chance to win free soft serve for life if you participate between 2 and 5 p.m.

Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017

Friendly’s: The chain will donate $2 from every $2.99 Friend-z to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Pizzi Farm (Waltham): Try donut ice cream cones, donut ice cream sandwiches and blueberry cobbler mason jar sundaes. Classic Car show starts at 11 a.m. Event details here.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at @PFIceCream on Sunday! Plenty of choices, lots of homemade #Waltham goodness. https://t.co/fTcoetHLQs — DiscoverWalthamMA (@DiscoverWaltham) July 12, 2017

New City Microcreamery (Hudson): Ice cream spinning demonstrations, music and kids activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Event details here.

Dairy Joy (Weston): Special Fried Dough and Very Berry sundaes only available for limited time.

Carvel: Buy one, get one free soft serve cups or cones.

This Sunday is #NationalIceCreamDay! Score #BOGO soft serve cups or cones all day at Carvel! pic.twitter.com/dCTLY6889W — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 11, 2017

Baskin-Robbins: Free samples of Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza at stores from 12-5 p.m. on Friday. Special deals for National Ice Cream Day available by downloading app.

PetSmart: Free doggie sundae at any PetsHotel.