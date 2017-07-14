How You Can Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Around Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday, July 16 is National Ice Cream Day and you don’t want to miss out.
Here’s where you can find some extra special frozen treats and, in some cases, free ice cream.
McDonald’s: Download app to get a free vanilla cone. You have a chance to win free soft serve for life if you participate between 2 and 5 p.m.
Friendly’s: The chain will donate $2 from every $2.99 Friend-z to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Pizzi Farm (Waltham): Try donut ice cream cones, donut ice cream sandwiches and blueberry cobbler mason jar sundaes. Classic Car show starts at 11 a.m. Event details here.
New City Microcreamery (Hudson): Ice cream spinning demonstrations, music and kids activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Event details here.
Dairy Joy (Weston): Special Fried Dough and Very Berry sundaes only available for limited time.
Carvel: Buy one, get one free soft serve cups or cones.
Baskin-Robbins: Free samples of Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza at stores from 12-5 p.m. on Friday. Special deals for National Ice Cream Day available by downloading app.
PetSmart: Free doggie sundae at any PetsHotel.