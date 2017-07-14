WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Celtics Reportedly Sign Abdel Nader To Four-Year Deal

July 14, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Abdel Nader, Boston Celitcs, NBA Offseason, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics roster just got a little more crowded.

Boston signed guard Abdel Nader to a four-year rookie contract on Friday, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

A 2016 second-round pick by the Celtics, Nader enjoyed tons of success for the Maine Red Claws last season averaging 21.3 points per game en route to earning the development league’s Rookie of the Year award. He’s played well in the 2017 Summer League as well, averaging 14.5 points on 45 percent shooting in four games.

Nader’s signing could mean an end for fellow 2016 second-round pick Demetrius Jackson, whose contract will become guaranteed on July 15. He could meet a similar fate as Jordan Mickey, who was waived by the team early Friday in order to clear up cap space for free agent Gordon Hayward, who was officially announced by the Celtics on Friday.

The Celtics still have to figure out what to do with 2016 first rounder Guerschon Yabusele, who could find himself overseas for another season or up in Maine, and 2017 second rounder Semi Ojeleye, who remains unsigned.

