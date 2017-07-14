Celtics Reportedly Sign Abdel Nader To Four-Year Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics roster just got a little more crowded.

Boston signed guard Abdel Nader to a four-year rookie contract on Friday, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Boston and 2016 second-round pick Abdel Nader have agreed in principle on a four-year, $6M rookie deal, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2017

A 2016 second-round pick by the Celtics, Nader enjoyed tons of success for the Maine Red Claws last season averaging 21.3 points per game en route to earning the development league’s Rookie of the Year award. He’s played well in the 2017 Summer League as well, averaging 14.5 points on 45 percent shooting in four games.

In order to sign Gordon Hayward and Abdel Nader, the Boston Celtics officially renounced Gerald Green, Jonas Jerebko and James Young. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 14, 2017

Nader’s signing could mean an end for fellow 2016 second-round pick Demetrius Jackson, whose contract will become guaranteed on July 15. He could meet a similar fate as Jordan Mickey, who was waived by the team early Friday in order to clear up cap space for free agent Gordon Hayward, who was officially announced by the Celtics on Friday.

The Celtics still have to figure out what to do with 2016 first rounder Guerschon Yabusele, who could find himself overseas for another season or up in Maine, and 2017 second rounder Semi Ojeleye, who remains unsigned.