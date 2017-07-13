People Really Think Kevin Durant Wasn’t In On That Peyton Manning Joke?

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Kevin Durant made a face, and everyone fell for it.

Peyton Manning told plenty of jokes during the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, many of which mildly roasted their targets. One of his best involved Durant, the reigning NBA Finals MVP who drew plenty of criticism last offseason for joining the Golden State Warriors.

For many, Durant leaving the Thunder to join the team that had beaten them in the previous playoffs was simply a bad look – so Peyton roasted him for it. And when the joke was told, Durant’s reaction stole the spotlight:

Kevin Durant might murder Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/dYltkx0emg — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) July 13, 2017

Somehow, the second cut to Durant’s reaction wasn’t enough of a giveaway. He’s 100 percent struggling to keep a straight face, because there’s zero chance he wasn’t in on the joke. Yet somehow Durant was able to convince a lot of people that his reaction was genuine.

When Kevin Durant see Peyton Manning at the Afterparty #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/DKqLfbQWZH — Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 13, 2017

BREAKING: Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning charged with the murder of NBA champion Kevin Durant Wednesday night at the #ESPYS — Branson Van Fleet (@bransonvanfleet) July 13, 2017

Peyton Manning thought he was being funny but Durant want joking 😂 — Guwop LaFlare (@thotkiller_1017) July 13, 2017

Paul George is introduced, Russ wins best male athlete and Peyton Manning roasts a salty Durant. It's a great day to be a #Thunder fan! — Dana Hertneky (@DanaHertneky) July 13, 2017

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

KD looked like he was ready to hop on stage and throw hands with Peyton 😂 — Rallo 🍃 (@ViewsFromDurant) July 13, 2017

Yikes… Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were not feeling Peyton Manning's jokes! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/6UrYkFZjjB — Vanessa (@VMBush3) July 13, 2017

He even offered his own Twitter reaction:

😑 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2017

Durant (and Russell Westbrook, for that matter) couldn’t have possibly been unaware that Peyton’s joke was coming. These things are staged, people. If that reaction was real it would have been literally the biggest butt-hurt reaction of all time. Way too many people reacted to this like it was their first time watching an awards show.

Durant won Best Championship Performance for his NBA Finals win, but his biggest victory of the night was the one he pulled on gullible TV viewers.

