Man Killed In Mass Pike Crash In Brighton Identified

July 13, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: fatality crash, I-90 fatality crash, Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) — The man killed in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

State Police say Igor Alves, 20 of Everett, died in the crash along the eastbound side in Brighton.

Alves was driving a truck pulling a trailer loaded with scrap metal, when some of the scrap metal had gotten loose.

Troopers say Alves stopped his truck in the right travel lane, where there was no breakdown lane. He and his passenger got out of the truck to tie down the loose pieces.

masspike Man Killed In Mass Pike Crash In Brighton Identified

One person was killed and another two others were injured in a crash on the Mass. Pike in Brighton (WBZ-TV)

That’s when they were hit by a BMW driven by a 19-year-old man from Revere, according to police.

Alves was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, who is also from Everett, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Both suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

There have been no charges filed at this point in the investigation.

Alves worked for Boston Best Construction.  The company posted a tribute to him on Facebook Thursday.

