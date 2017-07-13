Julian Edelman Roasted Peyton Manning At The ESPYs

BOSTON (CBS) — Peyton Manning was impressive in his first time hosting a major awards show when he hosted the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night. But did he benefit from the conditions inside L.A.’s Microsoft Arena?

The retired future Hall of Fame quarterback told plenty of jokes of his own throughout the telecast, but was the butt of one of the funniest jokes of the night at the hands of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Thankfully, the Patriots won an award and gave Edelman the chance to tell it.

Accepting the award for “Best Game” (for Super Bowl LI, of course), Edelman took the stage along with teammates James White, Malcolm Butler, Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers, Nate Ebner, and Dion Lewis. Just before giving his acceptance speech, Edelman delivered arguably the best zinger of the night in Peyton’s direction:

“I never really thought I’d say this, but Peyton Manning is kinda killing it … we are indoors, though.”

Peyton Manning kinda been killing it, but we are in doors tho 💀#ESPYs pic.twitter.com/TD3mt63yyB — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) July 13, 2017

Peyton was a good sport about that joke and many others involving the Patriots throughout the show. He had a memorable skit about a Super Bowl LI party he had with his friends:

And Tom Brady even made a cameo in another skit:

Peyton Manning making jokes about how Tom Brady is better than him kinda makes me like him a little bit more #ESPYs pic.twitter.com/yDhwBLxiuR — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) July 13, 2017

Peyton also threw plenty of shade in the Falcons’ direction during his opening monologue:

Peyton Manning is a true savage. pic.twitter.com/N5lqmxz26h — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2017

Peyton had a career 99.1 passer rating in dome stadiums, compared to 94 outdoors. Through all the jokes, Edelman’s zinger about Peyton’s indoor stat bump may have been the best of the night.