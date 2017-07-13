Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Donald Trump’s Golf Clubs Sold For Just Under $30,000 In Boston Auction

July 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, RR Auction

BOSTON (AP) — Some of Donald Trump’s golf clubs are in new hands.

A set of irons used by Trump before he became president has sold at auction for $29,798.

Boston-based RR Auction didn’t identify the buyer on Thursday except to say he’s from California and had engaged in a brief bidding war with someone from New Jersey.

The auction house says Trump used the TaylorMade rac TP Forged Irons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

trump golf clubs1 Donald Trumps Golf Clubs Sold For Just Under $30,000 In Boston Auction

The golf clubs up for auction (Image credit: RR Auctions)

Each of the irons has “D. Trump” engraved on its head.

It says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.

trump golf clubs engraved Donald Trumps Golf Clubs Sold For Just Under $30,000 In Boston Auction

The engraved clubs (Image credit RR Auctions)

Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.

trump golf clubs Donald Trumps Golf Clubs Sold For Just Under $30,000 In Boston Auction

Donald Trump playing golf (Image credit: RR Auction)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch