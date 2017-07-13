1 Found Dead In New Hampshire Home Filled With Carbon Monoxide

LITCHFIELD, N.H. (CBS) – One person was found dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

Police and firefighters were called to the house on Moose Hollow Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a well-being check.

When they went inside they found fatal levels of carbon monoxide, a male dead and a female “alive but unresponsive.”

The female was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. There’s no word yet on her condition.

An autopsy will be done on the male to determine his exact cause of death.

It’s still not known what caused the CO leak in the house.

Authorities have not released any other details at this point in the investigation.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas. Symptoms of CO poisoning may include a headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vison or loss of consciousness.

If you experience any of these symptoms, get to fresh air and call 911 immediately.