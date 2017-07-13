WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Acid Spills Onto A Billerica Parking Lot

July 13, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Billerica, Sulfuric Acid

BILLERICA (CBS) — A drum with sulfuric acid inside a tractor trailer had a leak Thursday afternoon in Billerica.

The truck was parked at a restaurant along Boston Road and the driver who was inside the restaurant noticed a puddle under the truck.

Billerica Hazmat. (Photo credit: Jim Greco/WBZ-TV)

He went outside to check the puddle and discovered that it was was sulfuric acid leaking from one of the drums in the trailer.

The driver called police and a Hazmat team was sent and businesses in the area were evacuated.

Police say that the driver was not at fault in the spill.

No one was injured and the spill has been cleaned-up.

