Truck Driver Blames Thrown Object For Route 3 Tyngsboro Crash

July 12, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: Route 3, Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crashed on Route 3 early Wednesday morning and the driver says it’s because someone threw something at him.

The Federal Express delivery truck was turning off the southbound lanes in Tyngsboro at exit 34 when it swerved and rolled over around 1 a.m.

truckcrash Truck Driver Blames Thrown Object For Route 3 Tyngsboro Crash

The driver claims someone threw something at the truck before the crash. (WBZ-TV)

That driver and another driver told police someone was throwing objects at passing vehicles on that part of the highway.

Police went into the woods and conducted a search, but there’s no indication that they found anything.

No one was seriously hurt.

