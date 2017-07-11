WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Woman Hurt In North End Chimney Collapse

July 11, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Boston Fire, chimney collapse, Kim Tunnicliffe, North End

NORTH END (CBS) — A woman had to be rescued from her North End roof after the chimney holding up her hammock collapsed on top of her.

Boston EMS officials said the woman, who is in her 20s, is being treated for serious injuries.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach a woman injured on the roof of a North End apartment building. (WBZ-TV)

She was laying in a hammock on the roof of an apartment building on Charter Street, along with a second person.

The hammock was attached on one side to a brick chimney, which apparently crumbled and fell around midnight. The other side was attached to a pole.

Boston Firefighters used a ladder to reach the top of the building, and paramedics treated her on the roof.

roof2 Woman Hurt In North End Chimney Collapse

The woman, in her 20s, was seriously injured by a falling chimney. (WBZ-TV)

Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Ed Hassan told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe the firefighters were able to strap her to a stretcher, and then carefully lower the stretcher down four stories.

She was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

A building inspector will assess the damage and determine exactly what happened to the chimney.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

 

