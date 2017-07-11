Woman Hurt In North End Chimney Collapse

NORTH END (CBS) — A woman had to be rescued from her North End roof after the chimney holding up her hammock collapsed on top of her.

Boston EMS officials said the woman, who is in her 20s, is being treated for serious injuries.

She was laying in a hammock on the roof of an apartment building on Charter Street, along with a second person.

The hammock was attached on one side to a brick chimney, which apparently crumbled and fell around midnight. The other side was attached to a pole.

Two residents who live on the top floor of the building say there are signs inside that say people are not allowed on the roof. #Wbz — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 11, 2017

Boston Firefighters used a ladder to reach the top of the building, and paramedics treated her on the roof.

Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Ed Hassan told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe the firefighters were able to strap her to a stretcher, and then carefully lower the stretcher down four stories.

She was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

A building inspector will assess the damage and determine exactly what happened to the chimney.

