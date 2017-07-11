NightSide – When Will Democrats Let It Go?

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has returned from a successful trip abroad that included a well-received speech in Poland and a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin, during which the President confronted the Russian leader over the nation’s alleged efforts to influence the 2016 election. Yet all Democrats can talk about is an inconsequential meeting between President Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer that took place a year ago. Will Democrats ever give up this relentless protest against Trump and accept him as our President? Or will they continue to push this narrative despite not having any evidence against Trump or his associates? Does anyone really believe that Putin prefers Trump over Hillary Clinton as President?
Originally broadcast July 10th, 2017.
DEMOCRATS LED BY A COLLECTION OF THOSE THAT REALLY HATE THE AMERICA THAT HAS PROTECTED THESE SOULS ARE ENSLAVED BY THEIR DEVOTION TO ILLUSIONS ELECTING A FAKE INDIAN, ELECTED DRUNK KILLER SENATOR, WITH THE BOTTOM OF THE BARREL MAYORS IN BOSTON-NEWTON….AS THEY SINK DEEPER IN THE MUD TRUMP WILL BRING THE REST OF THE NATION TOGETHER AND RETURN AMERICA TO A TIME WHEN THE DEMOCRATS WERE WORKERS THAT JUST FOUGHT TWO WARS AND WITH ALL THE WARTS AND BUMPS MADE US PROUD OF THE USA….DEMOCRATS MUST SINK OUT OF SIGHT AS A NEW GROUP OF REALITY FORMS THAT TRASHES THE FAILED LEADERS OF A LOST PARTY……