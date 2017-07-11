NightSide – When Will Democrats Let It Go?

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has returned from a successful trip abroad that included a well-received speech in Poland and a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin, during which the President confronted the Russian leader over the nation’s alleged efforts to influence the 2016 election. Yet all Democrats can talk about is an inconsequential meeting between President Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer that took place a year ago. Will Democrats ever give up this relentless protest against Trump and accept him as our President? Or will they continue to push this narrative despite not having any evidence against Trump or his associates? Does anyone really believe that Putin prefers Trump over Hillary Clinton as President?

Originally broadcast July 10th, 2017.