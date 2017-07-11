NightSide – NPR – Numerous Pay Raises

July 11, 2017 12:49 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – National Public Radio often asks listeners for contributions to support its non-profit model. There are also numerous grants and programs that help fund public broadcasting stations with taxpayer money. But a new look at how much both on-air and off-air employees make has caused some to take a step back and ask whether that money is being put to good use. Joe Battenfeld, Boston Herald columnist, joins Dan in studio to talk about some of these outrageous numbers locally and nationally, and whether it is fair to use taxpayer money to pay these salaries.

Originally broadcast July 10th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch