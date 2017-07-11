NightSide – NPR – Numerous Pay Raises

BOSTON (CBS) – National Public Radio often asks listeners for contributions to support its non-profit model. There are also numerous grants and programs that help fund public broadcasting stations with taxpayer money. But a new look at how much both on-air and off-air employees make has caused some to take a step back and ask whether that money is being put to good use. Joe Battenfeld, Boston Herald columnist, joins Dan in studio to talk about some of these outrageous numbers locally and nationally, and whether it is fair to use taxpayer money to pay these salaries.

Originally broadcast July 10th, 2017.