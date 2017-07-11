NightSide – Let The Parents Decide

July 11, 2017 12:50 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Charlie Gard is a British child that has been hospitalized in London after it was discovered that he has infantile-onset encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, an extremely rare genetic condition that is considered to be terminal. Charlie’s parents would like to bring him to the United States for an experimental treatment, but doctors in London have fought against this, stating that the treatment would result in significant harm and suffering to the child with no realistic hope of benefit or improvement. Should the parents get the final say in how their child is treated, or should doctors be allowed to dictate what is best for the patient?

Originally broadcast July 10th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch