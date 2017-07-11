NightSide – Let The Parents Decide

BOSTON (CBS) – Charlie Gard is a British child that has been hospitalized in London after it was discovered that he has infantile-onset encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, an extremely rare genetic condition that is considered to be terminal. Charlie’s parents would like to bring him to the United States for an experimental treatment, but doctors in London have fought against this, stating that the treatment would result in significant harm and suffering to the child with no realistic hope of benefit or improvement. Should the parents get the final say in how their child is treated, or should doctors be allowed to dictate what is best for the patient?

Originally broadcast July 10th, 2017.