Joel Embiid’s Massive Hands Wow The Internet Once Again

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Joel Embiid stands 7 feet tall and 250 pounds. He is a very large man.

Despite this obvious truth, his massive hands still manage to knock the entire internet on its collective keister every now and again.

One such moment came Monday night, when the oft-injured No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft attended MLB’s Home Run Derby down in Miami.

Embiid scored a seat out in left field, which is prime real estate for catching one of the dozens upon dozens of dingers sent out that way. Sure enough, the man who averages 8 rebounds per game was able to secure himself a baseball — and we do mean — secure.

The reaction across the internet was nearly universal: That’s a big hand! A really big hand!

Embiid wasn’t done cleaning up the glass (the back wall of the stadium is just a giant window, get it?!) as he was able to grab another baseball before the night was through.

Coincidentally enough, Embiid was in attendance to watch another massive human — Aaron Judge — win the Home Run Derby. Just look at this man!

That’s a large man! And a small man! Can you believe it? Folks — what will they think of next?!

For Embiid this is, of course, not the first time that he has made a regulation sized sports ball look tiny. Last year, he made an NBA basketball look like one of the prizes you might win with 200 tickets at your local Chuck E. Cheese’s.

This is Joel Embiid holding a regulation size NBA ball pic.twitter.com/5Ro4yxGMxt — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) September 30, 2016

Once again, folks — those are some large human hands!

In addition to palming basketballs and disintegrating baseballs with only his bare hands, Embiid also appears to be capable of lifting Drake by the head using only one hand:

The BOY put on a show last night out here in Philly @champagnepapi #views A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Aug 22, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

Folks — large hands!

Of course, having insanely large hands provides no guarantee for a successful career. Red Sox fans understand this fact very well:

Look at the dang mitts on Henry Owens. Holy fingers. pic.twitter.com/DLsACZ1wif — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) July 13, 2014

And people say that MLB’s All-Star break is the “dead period” of the sports calendar? Please. Just look at those hands, folks. They are large!

