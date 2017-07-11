Free Food Alert: Chick-fil-A, 7-Eleven Giving Away Chicken & Slurpees Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) – Wash down a chicken sandwich with a Slurpee for lunch – all without spending a dime.
Both Chick-fil-A and 7-Eleven are serving up free food on Tuesday, July 11.
At Chick-fil-A, all you have to do to get a free entree is dress up “head-to-hoof” in a cow costume, but any cow-spotted accessory is acceptable.
Chick-fil-A features cows in its commercials – the joke is they encourage customers to eat more chicken.
There are nine Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts.
Meanwhile, there’s no need to dress up to score a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven.
The convenience store chain is celebrating its 90th anniversary by offering free small Slurpees at stores across the country.
The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.