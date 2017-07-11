WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Free Food Alert: Chick-fil-A, 7-Eleven Giving Away Chicken & Slurpees Tuesday

July 11, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: 7-eleven, Chick-fil-A

BOSTON (CBS) – Wash down a chicken sandwich with a Slurpee for lunch – all without spending a dime.

Both Chick-fil-A and 7-Eleven are serving up free food on Tuesday, July 11.

At Chick-fil-A, all you have to do to get a free entree is dress up “head-to-hoof” in a cow costume, but any cow-spotted accessory is acceptable.

Chick-fil-A features cows in its commercials – the joke is they encourage customers to eat more chicken.

There are nine Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts.

Photos by Alex Wong and Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, there’s no need to dress up to score a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven.

The convenience store chain is celebrating its 90th anniversary by offering free small Slurpees at stores across the country.

The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

