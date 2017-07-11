Huge Falmouth Boat Fire Leaves Person With Serious Burns

July 11, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: Falmouth

FALMOUTH (CBS) – One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a huge fire destroyed a boat in a Falmouth marina.

Flames broke out on the 65-foot catamaran in MacDougalls’ Boatyard around 1:45 a.m. and quickly consumed the vessel, causing the mast to collapse into the water.

falmouth1 Huge Falmouth Boat Fire Leaves Person With Serious Burns

The 65-foot catamaran was destroyed in the fire. (Image credit: Gayle Kiley)

There were two members of the crew at the scene when firefighters arrived. One was flown to a Boston hospital suffering from burns. The other was not hurt. It’s not clear yet if they were living on the boat.

falmouth2 Huge Falmouth Boat Fire Leaves Person With Serious Burns

The 65-foot catamaran was destroyed in the fire. (Image credit: David Curran – SatelliteNewsService.com)

Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Michael Small said there were 350 gallons of fuel on board and it is now leaking into the harbor.

“We can actually see the diesel fuel bubbling out of it,” Small told reporters.

falmouth4 Huge Falmouth Boat Fire Leaves Person With Serious Burns

The 65-foot catamaran was destroyed in the fire. (Photo credit: David Curran – SatelliteNewsService.com)

There was no major damage to any other boats in the area.

falmouth3 Huge Falmouth Boat Fire Leaves Person With Serious Burns

The 65-foot catamaran was destroyed in the fire. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch