Huge Falmouth Boat Fire Leaves Person With Serious Burns

FALMOUTH (CBS) – One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a huge fire destroyed a boat in a Falmouth marina.
Flames broke out on the 65-foot catamaran in MacDougalls’ Boatyard around 1:45 a.m. and quickly consumed the vessel, causing the mast to collapse into the water.
There were two members of the crew at the scene when firefighters arrived. One was flown to a Boston hospital suffering from burns. The other was not hurt. It’s not clear yet if they were living on the boat.
Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Michael Small said there were 350 gallons of fuel on board and it is now leaking into the harbor.
“We can actually see the diesel fuel bubbling out of it,” Small told reporters.
There was no major damage to any other boats in the area.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.