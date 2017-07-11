WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Keller @ Large: Unexpected Pleasures Can Be Greatest Ones

July 11, 2017 8:02 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – As regulars here know, I am a huge sports fan, like most Bostonians.

We can be our true Bostonian selves when we’re watching the game in ways that wouldn’t be appropriate elsewhere.

But sports inspire and educate in many different ways, and Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game is an example.

Even for an avid baseball fan like me, the All-Star Game is a gigantic bore; I usually last about three or four innings before slipping into a deep, dreamless sleep.

Why is it so boring?

Because while it’s always fun to cheer the stars, baseball is a game where the obscure and unheralded can be the ones who really make the difference.

Everybody loves watching Mookie Betts hit and make spectacular catches.

But it’s special to see a kid like Andrew Benintendi do the same, evoking sweet memories of the young Tony Conigliaro, with all the promise of years of highlights to come.

I love it when a guy like Tzu-Wei Lin, previously known as “who?” – steps in and hits well over .300 while making the plays at third base. Did you know he is one of two Taiwanese players in the majors?

lin Keller @ Large: Unexpected Pleasures Can Be Greatest Ones

Tzu-Wei Lin. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

See what I mean about education?

Chris Sale is starting for the American League and he’s been terrific, but what about Drew Pomeranz, lacking Sale’s charisma but almost matching his performance?

In sports, as in life, the greatest pleasures are sometimes the unexpected ones.

Like an early night of deep, dreamless sleep.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch