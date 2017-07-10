Brockton Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man was killed in a double shooting early Monday in Brockton.

He was one of two people were wounded by gunfire just after midnight at the corner of Myrtle and Blaine streets, about two hours after a block party ended there.

The man was rushed to Brockton Hospital where he died. The other victim, a woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then Boston Medical Center with what police describe as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Their names have not been made public yet.

.@MayorBillCarp says the deceased shooting victim in #Brockton was targeted and known to police #WBZ — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) July 10, 2017

A car and a moped were towed away from the scene just after sunrise.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

It’s the second double shooting in Brockton in 24 hours.

Early Sunday morning, two men were shot outside a bar on Field Street, according to the Brockton Enterprise.