Brockton Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

July 10, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man was killed in a double shooting early Monday in Brockton.

He was one of two people were wounded by gunfire just after midnight at the corner of Myrtle and Blaine streets, about two hours after a block party ended there.

brockton2 Brockton Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

Police closed off the corner of Myrtle and Blaine streets Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The man was rushed to Brockton Hospital where he died. The other victim, a woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then Boston Medical Center with what police describe as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Their names have not been made public yet.

A car and a moped were towed away from the scene just after sunrise.

brockton1 Brockton Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

Police closed off the corner of Myrtle and Blaine streets Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

It’s the second double shooting in Brockton in 24 hours.

Early Sunday morning, two men were shot outside a bar on Field Street, according to the Brockton Enterprise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch