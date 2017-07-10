Brady, Edelman, Amendola Practice Routes In Montana

BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp still over two weeks away, key members of the Patriots’ passing game are shaking off any possible rust beforehand.
The three have apparently been hanging out at Brady’s home in Montana, where it seems Brady has had a football field built next to his property.
Edelman also posted several Instagram stories featuring himself biking in the mountains, as well as this photo, which is presumably of Brady and Edelman judging by the caption, and Brady’s similar photo.
This isn’t the first time Brady has brought Edelman and Amendola up to his western retreat. In a podcast interview with SI’s Peter King, Brady confirmed that he’s had them visit to practice routes before.
Those aren’t the only marquee Patriots who are working hard during their break. In between proposing to his girlfriend, and enjoying Hawaii, Brandin Cooks has posted a flurry of Instagram stories of his workouts.
The Patriots open training camp on July 27.