Brady, Edelman, Amendola Practice Routes In Montana

July 10, 2017 4:27 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp still over two weeks away, key members of the Patriots’ passing game are shaking off any possible rust beforehand.

The three have apparently been hanging out at Brady’s home in Montana, where it seems Brady has had a football field built next to his property.

Blessed to get to do what I love for work. #fundamentals

On air

Edelman also posted several Instagram stories featuring himself biking in the mountains, as well as this photo, which is presumably of Brady and Edelman judging by the caption, and Brady’s similar photo.

From the bay to Montana… #welpseeyalater

Boys will be Boys….#summercamp

This isn’t the first time Brady has brought Edelman and Amendola up to his western retreat. In a podcast interview with SI’s Peter King, Brady confirmed that he’s had them visit to practice routes before.

Those aren’t the only marquee Patriots who are working hard during their break. In between proposing to his girlfriend, and enjoying Hawaii, Brandin Cooks has posted a flurry of Instagram stories of his workouts.

The Patriots open training camp on July 27.

