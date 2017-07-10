Brady, Edelman, Amendola Practice Routes In Montana

BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp still over two weeks away, key members of the Patriots’ passing game are shaking off any possible rust beforehand.

Tom Brady was in Big Sky, MT the other day at @YellowstoneClub w/ Edelman & Amendola. They lined off area to run routes. Training never ends — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) July 10, 2017

The three have apparently been hanging out at Brady’s home in Montana, where it seems Brady has had a football field built next to his property.

Blessed to get to do what I love for work. #fundamentals A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

On air A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Edelman also posted several Instagram stories featuring himself biking in the mountains, as well as this photo, which is presumably of Brady and Edelman judging by the caption, and Brady’s similar photo.

From the bay to Montana… #welpseeyalater A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Boys will be Boys….#summercamp A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

This isn’t the first time Brady has brought Edelman and Amendola up to his western retreat. In a podcast interview with SI’s Peter King, Brady confirmed that he’s had them visit to practice routes before.

Those aren’t the only marquee Patriots who are working hard during their break. In between proposing to his girlfriend, and enjoying Hawaii, Brandin Cooks has posted a flurry of Instagram stories of his workouts.

Brandin Cooks looks like a man on a mission. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/UaQQKCGpDV — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) July 7, 2017

The Patriots open training camp on July 27.