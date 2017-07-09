Police: Visually Impaired Woman Sexually Assaulted In Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a visually impaired woman in Roxbury.
According to officials, the victim was in the area of Colombus Avenue between Centre and Cedar Streets around 8:30 on Saturday night when she was approached by a man who walked her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her.
She was walking with a white cane at the time.
The area police believe the woman, who is in her mid-thirties, was taken to is somewhere around Terrace and Cedar Streets.
Police are asking the anyone who saw the victim or has any information that could help them identify and find the suspect to contact them.
Call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800)494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)