Nantucket Man Arrested In Stabbing

NANTUCKET (CBS) — A man was arrested in the stabbing of another man on Nantucket early Sunday morning.
Kadeem Ferguson, 24, is charged with attempted murder and eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Nantucket Police were called to a noise complaint at a warehouse on Nancy Ann Drive around 2:45 a.m., and found a large group of people leaving.
The officers found out there had been a large fight before they arrived, and found a man who had been stabbed multiple times lying in the bushes nearby.
He was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital. His condition was not yet known, and he has not yet been identified.
No further information was yet available.