Man Charged For Crashing Into Boston Hubway Station

BOSTON (CBS) — A Quincy man faces criminal charges after police said he drove into a Hubway Station and then abandoned his car on Saturday.

According to police, Elias Nebiyu Elias, 32, drove his black Cadillac sedan into the Hubway Station at Boylston and Berkeley Streets in Boston. Several bikes at the station were damaged.

Elias was not in the car by the time police arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. He was found at the intersection of St. James and Claredon Streets with a gash on his forehand and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said he will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Hubway notified users that the station would be closed Monday on their website. They also said it would reopen later this week.