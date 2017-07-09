Car Goes Over Embankment In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A witness said the driver of a car that went over an embankment appeared disoriented after he escaped the vehicle.
Karl Abele recalled,”The car started smoking so we went down there and I broke the rear windshield and he kind of woke up after about ten minutes and then crawled out.”
Abele lives across the street from the scene of the crash on Strand Avenue in Plymouth Sunday.
He said he and another man ran over to the car and tried to help the driver.
Plymouth firefighters took the man to the hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No further information is available at this time.