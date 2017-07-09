Billerica Police: Man Shot In His Driveway After Attempted Armed Robbery

BILLERICA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man told them he was shot during an attempted armed robbery at his home.
Billerica Police were called to a Millpond Drive home around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
They found the man who had called 911 with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He said he had just come home from work when a masked gunman met him in his driveway demanding money.
They fought, and during the struggle, the man said the masked intruder shot him.
He said the gunman fled toward High Street, where police say they believe he got into a vehicle and drove off.
Billerica Police searched the area with K9 officers and found no one.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Billerica Police.