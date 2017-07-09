Billerica Police: Man Shot In His Driveway After Attempted Armed Robbery

BILLERICA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man told them he was shot during an attempted armed robbery at his home.

Billerica Police were called to a Millpond Drive home around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

They found the man who had called 911 with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He said he had just come home from work when a masked gunman met him in his driveway demanding money.

They fought, and during the struggle, the man said the masked intruder shot him.

.@BillericaPD are looking for a suspect after a shooting Saturday night on Millpond Drive @cbsboston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/HKgTqXrUoD — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) July 9, 2017

He said the gunman fled toward High Street, where police say they believe he got into a vehicle and drove off.

Billerica Police searched the area with K9 officers and found no one.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Billerica Police.